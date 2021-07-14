Wash. Judges Say New Trial Necessary For Stroke Patient

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A Washington state appeals panel resurrected part of a malpractice suit by a woman who claims doctors failed to identify that her neck injuries, caused by a car accident, could lead to a stroke, saying issues of material fact still need to be considered. The appellate court said Monday that the lower court erroneously dismissed Mari Davies' informed consent claim against the medical staff and the hospitals who treated her. The court remanded the claim for trial. Specifically, Davies claims doctors did not properly tell her about the extent of her injuries or offer to run tests that would have given...

