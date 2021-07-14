NPE Patent Cases Are Up 7% In First Half Of 2021

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Patent litigation by nonpracticing entities in the first half of 2021 has gone up compared with the same time frame last year, with one company in particular filing more than a quarter of those cases, according to a new report. The report, released Tuesday by RPX Corp., stated that 1,196 defendants were added to patent litigation campaigns from January to June, a 7% increase over the same period in 2020. According to its website, RPX's goal is working with its clients to "quickly and cost-effectively extricate themselves" from lawsuits by nonpracticing entities. Most of the latest increase is due to a...

