Cherokees Say McKinsey Opioid Suit Shouldn't Head To MDL

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The Cherokee Nation has urged an Oklahoma federal judge to ship back to state court the tribe's claims over McKinsey & Co.'s alleged role in worsening the opioid crisis, saying the consulting company is trying to stall the suit by pulling it into recently established multidistrict litigation. McKinsey removed the Cherokee suit from state court to federal court last week, saying the federally recognized Cherokee tribe's claims involve federal law, but the tribe chose to bring only state law claims "in an apparent effort to evade federal jurisdiction." The Cherokee tribe asked the federal court Monday to remand the case to...

