FCC Tightens Rules To Eradicate Contraband Phones In Jails

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 3:01 PM EDT) -- To crack down on extortion plots perpetrated from inside prisons and jails, the Federal Communications Commission is requiring mobile providers to shut down contraband cellphones in correctional facilities. In an order adopted Monday and released publicly Tuesday, the agency said wireless providers must disable illegal cellphones held by inmates when correctional facilities report the devices through a prescribed process. "We find that this approach will facilitate rapid and efficient disabling of contraband phones, while also maintaining high standards for disabling requests to ensure the integrity and accuracy of the process," the order said. According to the agency, the rules respond to...

