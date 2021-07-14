BakerHostetler Snags Ex-McGuireWoods Atty As Leader In LA

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler has scooped up a partner from McGuireWoods LLP to be the new co-leader of the firm's national class action defense team. Bethany G. Lukitsch, who had been with McGuireWoods for 22 years and was most recently co-chair of the firm's class action group, will now join BakerHostetler in Los Angeles as a partner in the firm's litigation practice as well as co-leader of the class action team. "I am honored to become a part of BakerHostetler's impressive litigation practice group," Lukitsch said in a statement Tuesday. "The firm's commitment to West Coast growth, and the complexity and breadth of its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS