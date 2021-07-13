Watchdog Adopts Best Practices For Mass Public Comments

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The Administrative Conference of the United States has released new guidelines on how government agencies can wade through the massive influx of public comments they may receive when mulling a rule change on a hot-button issue. Specifically, the best practices deal with the management of three types of comments — mass comments, computer-generated comments and falsely attributed comments — and how agencies can manage in an era when millions of people can drop a line over the internet in a matter of minutes. But the independent agency, which has been tasked with promoting efficiency and fairness in how federal agencies hand...

