Ch. 7 Trustee Objects To OneJet Investors' Settlement

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The Chapter 7 trustee for bankrupt airline OneJet objected to a proposed settlement with a group of jilted investors, arguing that the settlement might be paid through assets that should be rolled into the bankruptcy estate. Trustee Rosemary Crawford told the federal bankruptcy court for the Western District of Pennsylvania that she objected to a proposed settlement in an adversary case between the investors, and OneJet founder Matthew Maguire and the estate of his father, Patrick Maguire. She believed it would involve the Maguires' selling a business jet the bankruptcy estate had been pursuing in a separate adversary case. "Upon information...

