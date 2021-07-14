Consumer Says Nestlé Shorting Buyers On Coffee Creamer

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 1:08 PM EDT) -- Nestlé USA Inc. was hit with a proposed class action lawsuit in Illinois federal court alleging one of its Coffee-mate branded coffee creamers misleads buyers about how much bang they are getting for their buck. Lurnia Ivory said in the complaint filed Tuesday that Coffee-mate's Caramel Latte Powdered Coffee Creamer contains 33 fewer servings than the packaging promises. The product claims it has enough creamer for 140 cups of coffee and recommends a serving size of one teaspoon, but it contains only 107 teaspoons worth of creamer, according to the suit. Ivory says she wouldn't have paid as much as she...

