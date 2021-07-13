Judge's Seeming Bias Helps Asylum-Seeker At 5th Circ.

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel granted an Indian asylum-seeker a stay of removal, finding that a Louisiana immigration judge's adverse credibility determination appeared biased and that the asylum-seeker was likely to succeed on the merits of his claims. The immigration judge in question, Judge Agnelis Reese, denied 203 out of 204 asylum claims that she heard at Louisiana's Oakdale Immigration Court between 2014 and 2019, according to the opinion. Writing for the majority, U.S. Circuit Judge Patrick E. Higginbotham said that while those statistics alone do not establish the immigration judge's bias, that record combined with procedural error and the evidence in...

