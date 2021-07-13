Biden Taps Veteran Trade Attorney For Key Enforcement Post

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden will nominate Picard Kentz & Rowe LLP partner Lisa Wang for a top enforcement post at the U.S. Department of Commerce, the White House announced Tuesday. Wang has worked at the Washington, D.C., trade shop since 2016, where her practice has focused on representing U.S. companies seeking remedial tariffs on unfairly traded imports. If confirmed as Commerce's assistant secretary for enforcement and compliance, Wang would be tasked with administering those tariffs. The enforcement of anti-dumping and countervailing duties rose sharply during the Trump administration, and Biden has also pledged to strictly enforce trade laws with a requested 28%...

