Judge Brushes Off Traders' Offer Of Cryptocurrency Tutorial

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The California federal judge overseeing a racketeering suit against cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX denied plaintiffs' motion suggesting that he receive a tutorial on the currency following an adverse ruling, saying that he did not think it would benefit the court. In a briskly-worded one-page order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick rejected Bitcoin Manipulation Abatement LLC, or BMA, and several traders' July 8 offer to provide a "cryptocurrency basics" lesson. The plaintiffs filed the motion after Judge Orrick refused to lift a discovery stay in the case, court records show. BMA LLC's motion was "not well taken," according to the order....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS