Boston Impact Firm Hires Ex-Bain Capital Compliance Chief

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 10:10 PM EDT) -- Arctaris Impact Investors LLC, a Boston-based firm focused on business and infrastructure in underserved communities, announced Tuesday that it has hired Bain Capital's former global chief compliance officer as its general counsel and compliance officer. Alan Halfenger, who officially started his new role on June 30, spent 10 years developing global compliance, risk and control functions for private equity, venture, credit impact and hedge fund affiliates at Bain, Arctaris said in its announcement. Halfenger also previously worked in legal and compliance roles at JP Morgan, and he worked as a regulatory consultant for PriceWaterhouse earlier in his career. Halfenger told Law360...

