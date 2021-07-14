Oregon DOT Can Help Defend $800M I-5 Improvement Project

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The Oregon Department of Transportation can take part in litigation over an $800 million highway project that a group of Portland residents say got an improper environmental review by the Federal Highway Administration, a federal magistrate judge ruled. U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You signed off Tuesday on the department's unopposed request to intervene to defend the Interstate 5 Rose Quarter Improvement Project, which the Oregon agency says is vital for improving local transportation and safety. The agency said an adverse ruling from the court would delay improvements to the area. "ODOT has expended a significant amount of time and resources developing the...

