A Legal Primer On Social Tokens

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Finally wrapped your head around the Taco Bell NFT drop? Not so fast. Time to learn about social tokens — a rapidly growing class of blockchain-based assets used to connect with consumers in new and exciting ways. Social tokens hold incredible promise for celebrities, brands, creators and the agencies that support them. But there has been little if any discussion of the legal issues raised by this new technology. This article aims to do just that: outline for those diving into the space, and the lawyers supporting them, some of the key issues and risks to consider. What Are Social Tokens?...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS