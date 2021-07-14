Salmon Buyers Rip EU's Bid For Arg Time In Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of direct buyers of farm-raised salmon fired back Wednesday at the European Commission's attempt to participate in an upcoming hearing about the production of records related to their price-fixing claims, arguing Europe's competition watchdog failed to adhere to the court's meet-and-confer requirement. The buyers' rebuttal to the commission's request came a day before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren Fleischer Louis is set to hold a discovery hearing in the consolidated antitrust case against Mowi ASA, Grieg Seafood ASA and several other North Atlantic salmon farms accused of illegal price-fixing. The hearing will specifically address discovery disputes concerning the plaintiffs'...

