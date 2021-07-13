DHS Beats Surety Cos.' Challenge Over Bond Breach Rule

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security shook a complaint over regulations on immigration court bond servicers on Tuesday when a federal judge found that the surety companies challenging the new rules may never be affected by them. U.S. District Judge Kandis A. Westmore backed arguments that the government put forward in March, determining that the companies behind the suit, which underwrite bonds that allow immigrants to leave immigration detention during their removal proceedings, will only run up against the new policy in the event that a migrant "breaches" the bond by failing to appear for a hearing. "In their complaint, however, plaintiffs...

