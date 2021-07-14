11th Circ. Revives Arab Man's Race Bias Suit Against Hotel

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has reinstated a racial discrimination lawsuit against the Westin Beach Resort Fort Lauderdale after holding that an Arab man made a plausible circumstantial case that a pool attendant singled him out because of his race and prompted his eviction from the resort. In a published opinion Tuesday, the court said the man, Rami Ziyadat, offered enough evidence "at this early stage" in his complaint to show that the attendant at the hotel was motivated by race, not because Ziyadat misbehaved at the hotel pool as alleged by the attendant. But the court cautioned that Ziyadat's case could be...

