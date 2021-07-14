Insurer Wants No Part Of $37M Moody Ranch Sale Suit

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- An insurer asked a Texas federal court to find Moody National Bank isn't entitled to $3 million in defense costs related to a lawsuit brought by a member of the Moody business empire alleging an improper sale of a family ranch. Wesco Insurance Co. alleges in the suit filed Tuesday that the bank was well aware back in May 2016 that Linda Moody believed a marital property agreement entered into between her late father, W.L. Moody IV, and his second wife, Deloris Darlene Moody, was void and unenforceable. But the bank proceeded to rely on it to declare certain property, including...

