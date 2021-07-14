Investor Says Chinese Tech Co. Knowingly Broke Cyber Laws

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- 360 DigiTech, a Chinese digital consumer finance platform, has been hit with a class action from an investor alleging that a drop in stock prices harmed shareholders after the company knowingly violated Chinese cybersecurity laws by collecting data from users. Pedro Balderas claimed in New York federal court on Tuesday that 360 DigiTech misled investors about the company's business, operations and compliance practices. Specifically, 360 DigiTech failed to disclose that it had been collecting personal information from users, exposing it to increased scrutiny from Chinese regulators, Balderas alleges in the complaint. "During the class period, defendants engaged in a plan, scheme,...

