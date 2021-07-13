Gilstrap Throws Out US Inventor's Fintiv Challenge

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 10:32 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap on Tuesday dismissed U.S. Inventor's challenge to Patent Trial and Appeal Board precedent allowing the board to turn away America Invents Act reviews based on the timing of co-pending district court litigation and lectured the organization for misdirecting its political goals. The Eastern District of Texas judge said U.S. Inventor and patent owners suing alongside it don't have standing to challenge the precedent known as NHK and Fintiv, as they faced no injury from the rules allowing otherwise meritorious patent challenges to be turned away. Instead, he said, the parties appeared to be taking aim at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS