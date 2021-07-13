DuPont, Others Ink $50M Del. Deal Over 'Forever Chemicals'

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 11:26 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Department of Justice announced Tuesday that DuPont Co., Corteva and the Chemours Co. will collectively pay $50 million to resolve their responsibility for past use of toxic substances known colloquially as "forever chemicals" that were released in the state. Under the settlement agreement, DuPont and Corteva each plan to pay $12.5 million, while Chemours will pay $25 million. The companies also agreed to pay another $25 million if they resolve similar claims in the next eight years with other states for more than $50 million. The $50 million settlement will be used to fund the Natural Resources and Sustainability Trust,...

