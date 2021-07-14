Nike Loses Challenge To EU State Aid Probe Over Tax Deal

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 8:54 AM EDT) -- A European Union court rejected an appeal on Wednesday by Nike against the European Commission's 2019 decision to investigate whether the sportswear giant's tax arrangement with the Netherlands amounted to illegal state aid. The ruling by the European Union's General Court means that the EU commission can continue its investigation of Nike's tax arrangement with the Netherlands. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) The commission's decision to open the probe set out a clear statement of reasons, nullifying the company's argument that the commission gave vague grounds for opening the investigation, the EU's General Court said. "The applicants cannot complain that the...

