EU Court Zaps Budget Airlines' Challenge To Rival's Virus Aid

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Austria didn't do anything wrong when it gave Austrian Airlines €150 million ($177.5 million) in state aid last year to keep the airline on an even keel as the travel industry spiraled during the coronavirus pandemic, Europe's second-highest court declared Wednesday. The General Court of the European Union delved into the matter because there was some concern that Austrian Airlines was double dipping when it came to state aid. The company is part of the Deutsche Lufthansa AG, or the Lufthansa Group, and Germany has already approved a slew of aid measures for the parent company at the height of the...

