Goodwin Adds Ex-Kramer Levin Leader To PE Group

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 2:46 PM EDT) -- A former co-chair of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP's corporate practice who has more than 25 years of experience in private equity transactions has joined Goodwin Procter LLP's private equity group in New York City and Santa Monica, California, Goodwin announced Wednesday. James Moriarty joined Goodwin as a partner and will focus on middle-market private equity transactions, including acquisitions, sales, leveraged buyouts, financial restructuring and joint ventures, according to the firm. Goodwin's private equity practice co-chair A.J. Weidhaas said in a Wednesday statement that he is "thrilled" to have Moriarty, who is a "very talented and well-regarded lawyer," join the...

