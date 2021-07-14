Top Senate Dems Admit Pot Legalization Push A Long Shot

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., acknowledged that the marijuana decriminalization bill he co-authored and released Wednesday does not yet have the support it needs to become law, but affirmed that he and his colleagues would prioritize it over more modest cannabis reforms. "We don't have the votes necessary at this point, but we have a large majority of our caucus for it," Schumer told reporters at a news conference. Schumer and his co-sponsors, Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., positioned their draft bill — titled the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act — as a first step, if a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS