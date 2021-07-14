11th Circ. Panel Divides On School's Bathroom Policy

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A divided Eleventh Circuit panel on Wednesday narrowly affirmed for the second time a ruling that a Florida high school's bathroom rules for a transgender former student were unconstitutional, eliciting a scathing dissent from the chief judge. The panel said in its published opinion that Nease High School graduate Drew Adams was harmed by the school's policy that because he enrolled as a female, he couldn't use the boys' bathrooms despite his updated legal status as a male. It's the same outcome the panel reached in August, but on narrower grounds, with the panel declining to determine whether the school's policy violated...

