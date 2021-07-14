Sherwin-Williams Deal Should Bar Enviro Claim, NJ Court Told

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Sherwin-Williams told a New Jersey state court Wednesday that a deal it struck with the state's environmental regulator 31 years ago should end at least part of the agency's suit seeking hefty fines over contamination stemming from a shuttered Camden County paint-making plant. During the second half of a two-day dismissal hearing before Superior Court Judge Michael J. Kassel, Sherwin-Williams attorney Eric G. Lasker of Hollingsworth LLP pointed to a 1990 administrative consent order the company entered into with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to investigate the impacts on groundwater of hazardous discharges at the Gibbsboro facility. Lasker raised...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS