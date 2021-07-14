Fed. Circ. Adds New Wrinkle To Battle Over Tariff Authority

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit wiped away one of the few successful challenges to Trump-era national security tariffs this week, seeding the ground for a fresh battle over whether lawmakers should rein in presidential tariff authority. The decision marked the latest turn in a sprawling judicial battle over the scope of Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which former President Donald Trump used to set duties on steel and aluminum in 2018 after deeming those imports a security threat. Head-on challenges to the duties mostly failed, but importers were able to convince the U.S. Court of International Trade that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS