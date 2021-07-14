Texas Justices To Decide Sealing Row In AG Securities Suit

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court will have to decide whether an appeal seeking to undo a lower appellate court's ruling that state Attorney General Ken Paxton can be named a responsible third-party in a securities fraud lawsuit against his former business partners can be filed under seal. Calco Land Development LLC filed on July 9 a request with the state's high court that it be allowed to file the petition for writ of mandamus under seal, citing a trial court's order "that prohibits the public filing of materials necessary to the submission of a petition for writ of mandamus to this court."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS