Fed. Circ. Calls For New Damages Trial In Pet IP Row

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has ordered a new damages trial on an inventor's claim that a pet supply company misappropriated her idea for a skin medicine applicator for dogs and cats, finding that the damages available are limited. A three-judge appellate panel on Wednesday undid an $11 million award on a misappropriation claim that plaintiff Marni Markell Hurwitz and her company, Nite Glow Industries Inc., had secured at the lower court. Defendant Central Garden & Pet Co. had argued that Hurwitz could only be able to get damages on any so-called "head start" they got over rivals by using her "idea before...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS