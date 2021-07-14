2nd Circ. Backs Chobani Founder's Ex-Wife In Consultant Spat

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 2:07 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday refused to revive a litigation consultant's suit claiming the ex-wife of Chobani Inc.'s founder stiffed him on pay for work on litigation over a stake in the company, saying it "strains credulity" he should be compensated for minimal work after their romantic and professional relationships "soured." The panel affirmed a New York district court's finding that Steven Lebetkin did not fulfill his contract to help Ayse Giray sue her CEO ex-husband Hamdi Ulukaya for a stake in the yogurt company before she fired Lebetkin for cause. Giray hired Lebetkin, with whom she had a romantic relationship,...

