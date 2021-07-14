Damon Dash Hits Jay-Z With New Suit Over Streaming Rights

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 2:15 PM EDT) -- Jay-Z is facing a new lawsuit in New York state court from his Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Damon Dash, claiming the superstar stole the streaming rights to the album "Reasonable Doubt" from the record label. Weeks after a federal judge blocked Dash from allegedly trying to sell the copyright to the album as an NFT, Dash filed a new lawsuit Tuesday evening accusing Jay-Z — real name Shawn Carter — of the "unauthorized theft of Roc-A-Fella Records Inc.'s streaming rights" to the album. According to Dash's brief accusations, Jay-Z transferred those rights "without authorization" from Roc-A-Fella to his own solely owned S....

