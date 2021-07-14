Novartis Shorted Rival Up To $47M In IP Royalties, Jury Told

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- An economist hired by a Daiichi Sankyo subsidiary testified during a California federal jury trial Wednesday that Novartis owes up to $47.2 million for selling a drug that infringes the subsidiary's skin cancer treatment patents, while Novartis' counsel pointed out the expert's calculations assume that the patents are valid. Plexxikon Inc. called to the stand its patent damages expert, Gregory Leonard, who is the vice president of the Charles Rivers Associates consulting firm, during the third day of an in-person jury trial that kicked off Monday over Plexxikon's claims that Novartis owes royalties for selling a drug called Tafinlar that allegedly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS