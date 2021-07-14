Atty Asked To Clarify Role In Straight Path Deal Suit In Del.

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor wants an attorney to clarify if he intends to serve as a trial witness while also representing a defendant in a lawsuit related to Verizon's $3.1 billion purchase of Straight Path, after ethical concerns were raised about him serving dual roles. In a letter decision on Monday, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III said he felt no need at this point to make a decision on ethical concerns raised about the role of attorney Jason Cyrulnik of Cyrulnik Fattaruso LLP in the case. "The motion raises ethical concerns about the course of this litigation; because I find the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS