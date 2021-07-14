3rd Circ. Won't Let Insurer Avoid Motorcycle Crash Coverage

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel agreed Wednesday that recent precedent from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court barred National General Insurance Co. from denying additional underinsured motorist benefits to an automotive policyholder who was injured after crashing a motorcycle that was covered by a different insurer. National General had looked to rely on a so-called household vehicle exclusion to dodge a claim for stacked coverage submitted by an automotive policyholder who had exhausted underinsured motorist benefits provided through a policy with Dairyland Insurance Co. covering only his motorcycle. But the Third Circuit ruled Wednesday that a landmark Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision in Gallagher v....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS