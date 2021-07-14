Britney Spears Wins Choice of Greenberg Traurig Atty

Law360, Los Angeles (July 14, 2021, 10:56 PM EDT) -- The Los Angeles judge overseeing Britney Spears' conservatorship accepted the resignation of her former attorneys at a hearing Wednesday and approved the pop star's decision to hire Greenberg Traurig LLP partner Matthew Rosengart, who questioned why her father, James Spears, won't step down from his conservator role. In a downtown Los Angeles courtroom packed with journalists, Rosengart told Superior Court Judge Brenda J. Penny that Britney Spears has a constitutional right to select her own attorney to represent her in the conservatorship that has controlled her life and finances since 2008. Last month, the singer spoke out powerfully against the "abusive"...

