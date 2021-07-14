11th Circ. Finds No Irreparable Harm In CDC Eviction Halt

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A split Eleventh Circuit panel ruled Wednesday that the National Apartment Association and four landlords failed to show irreparable harm from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's nationwide eviction moratorium that would justify enjoining the policy. The property owners and rental agencies have resources at their disposal to collect rent from nonpaying tenants once the moratorium is lifted, including bringing civil suits and garnishing wages, the majority said. That means they can't establish they would suffer the kind of irreparable injury necessary to show they're entitled to a preliminary injunction of the moratorium, the majority said in an opinion written...

