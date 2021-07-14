Mass. Court Told No Coverage For Restaurants' COVID Losses

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The owners of three Boston-area restaurants can't tap into coverage for pandemic-related losses attributed to a decline in customers under government-imposed restrictions, Strathmore Insurance Co. has argued to a Massachusetts appellate court, asking it to uphold dismissal of their COVID-19 coverage suit. The property insurance policies issued to restaurants Coppa, Toro and Little Donkey don't cover "the mere loss of an economically valuable and intangible interest in property," the Greater New York Mutual Insurance Co. subsidiary argued in its Monday brief. "The complaint identifies no property that was lost or physically injured, and they never sought coverage under the policies for...

