PwC Ex-Exec Sues Insurer For Disability Benefits

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A former manager at PwC LLC has sued the Big Four accounting firm's disability insurance provider, saying it wrongly yanked her benefits after the insurer reviewed her medical records with the help of doctors who were known for writing reports that supported claim denials. Olayinka Oye hit Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Co. with an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit in Chicago federal court Wednesday, seeking reinstatement of her long-term disability benefits — which totaled around $6,200 a month — retroactive to September 2020. Hartford's review of Oye's claim "was so grossly biased and inaccurate that it could not be...

