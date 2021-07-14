UConn Restores Women's Rowing For 2 Years In Title IX Case

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Monday signed off on an agreement between the University of Connecticut and members of its women's rowing team to reinstate the program through the 2023 school year, following a court order that paused the school's plan to eliminate the team. U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill issued a temporary restraining order on May 23 requiring UConn to keep the team afloat pending litigation, saying a putative class of rowers had made a solid Title IX case against the university. While that order had been set to expire in August, UConn has now agreed to extend its terms...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS