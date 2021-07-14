Nurse Says Hospital System Skirted COBRA Notice

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A former nurse at a faith-based hospital system lodged a proposed class action against her ex-employer Wednesday, claiming it improperly cited a "church plan" exemption to skirt its federal requirement to inform her she could choose to keep health care coverage. According to Kathleen McDonough's suit in Florida federal court, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by not providing her with a detailed notice informing her of her right to elect continuing health care coverage after she was let go from her job. Though Adventist had claimed that its health plan was a tax-exempt "church...

