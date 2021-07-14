Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nurse Says Hospital System Skirted COBRA Notice

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A former nurse at a faith-based hospital system lodged a proposed class action against her ex-employer Wednesday, claiming it improperly cited a "church plan" exemption to skirt its federal requirement to inform her she could choose to keep health care coverage.

According to Kathleen McDonough's suit in Florida federal court, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by not providing her with a detailed notice informing her of her right to elect continuing health care coverage after she was let go from her job.

Though Adventist had claimed that its health plan was a tax-exempt "church...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!