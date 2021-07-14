Albertsons Inks $5.1M Deal With Calif. Over Emissions Probe

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Albertsons has agreed to pay $5.1 million to settle allegations it violated Golden State regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from industrial refrigerant systems, the California Air Resources Board announced Wednesday. According to the agency, CARB investigators discovered that Albertsons Cos. didn't comply with the Refrigerant Management Program between 2016 and 2018. In particular, the state's largest retail grocery chain failed to annually audit and calibrate automatic leak detection equipment and didn't get all refrigerant leaks repaired within two weeks of detection by certified technicians, CARB said. Albertsons also failed to accurately register and report its stores' refrigeration systems and...

