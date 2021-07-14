White House Announces Plan For Afghan Ally Evacuations

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government will begin evacuating Afghans who worked with U.S. forces before the end of July as the military continues to withdraw from Afghanistan, the White House announced Wednesday. Thousands of interpreters, translators, security personnel and other Afghans who worked with the U.S. and its allies during the Afghanistan War, as well as their families, will be eligible to be evacuated under "Operation Allies Refuge," according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Those who are "already in the pipeline" to receive special immigrant visas, or SIVs, will be the first to be eligible for evacuation, beginning during the last...

