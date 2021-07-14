Indian Fugitive Indicted In US For Alleged $30M Fraud

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A fugitive long sought by the Indian government on bank fraud charges has been indicted in the U.S. for allegedly bilking an investment firm out of millions in a sophisticated import-export scheme, New York federal prosecutors announced on Wednesday. Prosecutors say Pushpesh Kumar Baid, an Indian citizen living in Miami tricked an unidentified Delaware LLC into investing in his business of buying the rights to international shipping invoices. Baid allegedly failed to pay the firm $30 million it is due in returns. "Regardless of how sophisticated the scheme or what it is called, simply put, Baid stole millions of dollars from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS