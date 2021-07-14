Ex-Chicago School Principal Ran OT Fraud Scheme, Feds Say

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A former Chicago Public Schools principal was arrested and charged with fraud Wednesday for allegedly using a fake overtime reporting scheme to pilfer more than $200,000 in city funds. Prosecutors said that between 2012 and 2019, Brennemann Elementary School's then-Principal Sarah Jackson Abedelal plotted for employees at the school on Chicago's north side to earn fraudulent overtime pay and then hand over the funds to her for her personal use. "Abedelal obtained money and property belonging to Chicago Public Schools by fraudulently causing certain school employees to receive overtime pay for hours that they did not work, and requiring the school...

