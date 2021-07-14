Insurer Wants Out Of Assisted Living Facility's BIPA Suit

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Church Mutual Insurance Co. told an Illinois federal judge Wednesday that its $7 million policies do not cover an assisted living facility in a proposed class action alleging violation of biometric privacy law, saying the policies' exclusions bar coverage. The insurer asked the court to declare that it has no duty to defend or indemnify Prairie Village Supportive Living LLC of Lincolnwood, Illinois, in underlying claims accusing the facility of unlawfully collecting workers' fingerprints. Church Mutual also demanded that the matter be determined in a jury trial. In January, Brian Field, a former employee of Prairie, notified the facility that it...

