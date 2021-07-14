Parish Finances Fair Game In Long Island Diocese Ch. 11

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Sexual abuse victims asserting claims against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre will have access to its parish financial information after a New York bankruptcy judge ruled Wednesday that they and other unsecured creditors need to determine if parish funds are intermingled with the assets of the bankrupt diocese. During a hearing conducted remotely, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley C. Chapman said that account statements for the 136 parishes in the diocese will be made available to the official committee of unsecured creditors, but that the dollar amounts indicating account balances in the parishes' bank and investment accounts will remain confidential for now. "We're in a situation where...

