Ex-XFL Commish 'Evading' Answers In Firing Suit, Court Told

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 2:57 PM EDT) -- Former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck is "stonewalling" discovery in his $24 million suit over his firing in order to avoid admitting that he slacked off during his final months on the job, the league's former parent company and founder told a federal judge Wednesday. Alpha Entertainment LLC and Vince McMahon urged Connecticut U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden to force complete discovery responses from Luck, who claims he was terminated without cause in April 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic sent the league tumbling into bankruptcy halfway through its inaugural season. Alpha and McMahon, who is also the CEO of World Wrestling...

