Biden's Nominee For DOD Acquisition Chief Withdraws

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Michael Brown, director of the Department of Defense's Innovation Unit, has withdrawn from consideration for the role of the Pentagon's acquisition chief amid an ongoing watchdog investigation, according to an announcement on Wednesday. The DOD's chief spokesman, John Kirby, confirmed during a press conference that Brown had written to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin saying he would no longer pursue the role of undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment out of concern that the investigation would unduly delay his confirmation. "In his letter, he cited his concerns over the lengthy process of the investigation and his desire not to slow up...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS