Justices' Biofuel Exemption Ruling Boosts Small Refineries

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- In a 6-3 ruling on June 25, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with oil refineries in their dispute with biofuel producers, enabling qualifying refineries to seek extensions of their exemptions from the renewable fuel standard, or RFS, program's blending requirements under the Clean Air Act — even when their extensions had previously lapsed. The case, HollyFrontier Cheyenne Refining LLC v. Renewable Fuels Association, overturned a U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit decision that voided extensions of hardship exemptions for three refineries that had petitioned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to revive their exemptions that they had let lapse....

